All of my cameras are showing live and working properly. But when I go to maintenance to update the firmware, one camera does not show up so I cant update the firmware. What is causing this?
@cormierjames_537922619310292 Automatic update doesn't work. You need to download the fw and apply it using the Windows/Mac client.
