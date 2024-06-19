Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Argus 4 Pro fails to connect BRAND NEW OUT OF THE BOX. It shows up and works with Bluetooth but fails at wifi I recently installed 5 each myQ wifi cameras at my house but the Reolink Argus 4 Pro refuses to "find" my router despite being in close proximity to it. The myQ cameras are as far away as 100 feet and they connect and operate exceedingly well.Does anyone know the "trick" of connecting a brand new Argus 4 Pro to wifi?
@highabovetexas_417597780136186 I don't have have the Argus 4 Pro. Are you on WIFI 6?
@joseph_1979 Got them online. I had one letter of on my wifi password. The Argus 4 Pro is remarkable and I ordered two more. My review is on Amazon under the name "Howdy."
