I have the video doorbell (PoE) and the PTX PoE camera RLC-423 plus a number of E1 Zooms on wifi. All devices are on the latest firmware.I run the Reolink app showing vertical split screen with the RLC-423 in the top half and the doorbell in the lower half, so I can see outside when I am at my desk.However, occasionally (once a day or so) both cameras disappear from the app, and the top part shows one of my E1 cams, and the lower half shows nothing.In the last few days, this is happening several times a day.The app is running on a Windows 11 Pro mini pc with a dedicated monitor - running nothing else.Reolink have suggested making all cams Static IP instead of DHCP. in fact I had already reserved IP addresses for each cam in the router, but I then also edited the settings for each camera to make it Static not DHCP in the camera itself.However, this did not fix the problem.As a test, I also opened up Reolink on my main pc (Windows 11 Home) this morning and ran it with the same two cameras. An hour or so later, the mini pc display had again lost the two cameras, but my main pc app was still ok.I want to be able to run the app on the mini pc (this is on 24 hours).Has anyone experienced this before, or have any suggestions?Regards
@user_751678004555954_751678004555954 can you take it up with support on support @ reolink . Com
I am also experiencing issues with the dashboards. I cleared everything last night as it was a mess and everything had moved on one of the layouts. I went through every layout removing every camera. I then started again with the 10 layout. Placed all the cameras. Went back on now and all but 1 has been removed and then on the 36 dashboard there are cameras all over the place and some of them duplicated.Not the end of the world but it is a pain to have to keep setting them all back up, knowing that they will all move and disappear again
