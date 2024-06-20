Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I'm seriously considering purchasing the Riolink RLK12-800WB4+1-Pack Duo 2 WiFi
Has anyone bought this? How is the color and picture quality? I recently bought another camera system from Z**i and i'm definitely not happy with it.Is this a quality system? I'm looking for clarity, I use a 42" smart tv as a monitor and i want clear concise pictures.
Does any one ever read these?
@user_836203193905368_836203193905368 Yes. Reolink customers DO read posts on the user forum. All of my Reolink cameras are "stand-alone" (no NVR). Balancing the Cost vs. Performance, I am satisfied.I would suggest starting with a single camera before investing in a complete "package" (more expensive).
@crimp-on_62210811129 This is my opinion too.
