Client on my iMac has issues. It won't let me format the SD card and I was getting sounds from earlier recorded videos while I was on live view. Sounds of doors closing when no one is there is kind of creepy. I've tried moving the app to trash and reinstalling the client but problems still exists. Are there any hidden files or a deeper cleanup that I can perform? I've install the client on my MacBook Air and it works fine so I'm thinking it has to be hidden files someplace. Appreciate the help.
@stevekoz_774414204571785 I don't use IoS. Contact support on support @ reolink . Com
