Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Is it possible to have a single Reolink account to which I associate multiple cameras, then when I access the Reolink app (mobile or PC) I can use that account and be connected to all the cameras associated thereto?We could roll out a hundred of these if they work out, but we need to be able to readily share access among a team. It would be useful if the person performing the initial setup could tie each one to a single account, then any team member be able to access the camera from there. We would be installing microSD cards for local storage with no need for cloud storage.
We are sorry to tell you that this function is not supported currently.We will forward it to our R&D team. They'll see whether we receive similar feedback and put it into the schedule.It will take time to evaluate the request and to achieve it.
@cynthia_124785627824270 seeing if anything has come off this? I to would like to log into a new device with just account info and view all my cameras instead of having to manually add them to each physical device.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!