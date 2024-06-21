Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hello Reolinkers,Today we're celebrating Reolink's 15th Anniversary and years of community support. This milestone wouldn't have been achieved without ALL of you. Your insights and active participation are instrumental in building a vibrant community. We find it especially inspiring to see your product reviews, wildlife, or even rocket launches and flying meteor captures, DIY sharing, troubleshooting discussions, and high involvement in prototype tests. Meanwhile, we've been paying close attention to your valuable feedback for further improvement.During this journey, numerous members have contributed to content creation, problem-solving and community management. To express our gra[censored]ude for your trust and continuous dedication throughout the years, Anniversary gift boxes are sent to 18 top contributors with love and appreciation, which include video doorbells, Reolink T-shirts, and handwritten Thankyou cards.Let's unveil the 2024 Reolink Hall of Fame! You may see some familiar names.● Moderators:Gavin Turner, Charles Thurston, Blake Gray, Renate Biezilon, Pierre Manu, big_ted, JOSEPH_1979, r/TroubledKiwi, r/mblaser● Super users:Amando Alessandro, Chinaka Obojiofor, Dmitry Trofimov, Liam Edwards, r/livingwaterRed, Gareth Tucker, Mike McGhee, Thomas Klimke, Samo Bakan,In addition to the names mentioned above, many others have made significant contributions, and we are also grateful for their support.As we embark on the next chapter, we want to assure you that Reolink will continue to strive for excellence. Once again, we extend our sincere appreciation for your participation in building our community together. We are excited to continue this journey together and look forward to many more years of collaboration and growthCredit: Renate Biezilon
@reolink-daisy Thanks and really appreciated. We do our utmost to support you and help you to improve your products with our suggestions and recommendations based on our experience and high technical knowledge. Special thanks should also go to any member who in one way or another has contributed in this community.
