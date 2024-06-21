Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I'm using the Reolink Desktop app on my MAC. When streaming one camera with one window, I'm able to switch back and forth from HIGH to LOW. When I switch to two windows or more, I can only stream in LOW or Fluent mode. Am I missing something here? All four of my cameras are 12MP in resolution.It works as expected in Playback mode but not in Live mode.Any help or explanation would be grateful. Thanks
@sparker_825114123485429 Even on Windows it's like that. In immersive mode there is no clear.
