Hi all.I've just purchased a RLK8-810B4-A System (not received yet). Where I live, power cuts are commonplace (usually averaging 2-3 very short, less than a minute durations) so I will be connecting the system via a 1000VA UPS to cover the short duration outages. However, occasionally these breaks in supply can be 20-30 minutes or longer so I wondered if there was a way of using software to initiate a graceful shutdown during these longer durations to avoid any data corruption/HDD issues if power is suddenly disconnected to the unit ?
@user_836308618023126_836308618023126 have a higher rated backup psu.
