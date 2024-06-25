Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I am running Windows 10 Pro Version: 22H2 Build: 19045.4529 and Reolink Client Version: 8.15.7 and ever since the client update my system will no longer enter a sleep mode as the Reolink client seems to keep the audio driver in use even though I've muted all streams and even disabled the audio in the settings for all of my camera's, powercfg /requests shows only my audio card as currently streaming and as soon as I close the client the audio stream stops. I am more so posting this here in case others have the same issue but can't figure out what the exact reason the client is preventing windows from entering Sleep Mode, I personally am fixing the issue by reverting to my older version of the client.
