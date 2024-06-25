Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have a Reolink 823A. Is there a way to find the rotation angle or heading of the camera?I regularly need to rotate my camera using the Reolink app and need to return the change in angle from previous position. Is there a way I can return the angle off-centre or from previous position using the software?
@user_837930718695567_837930718695567 To get the name of the camera, use the following curlcurl -s -k -X POST -H "Content-Type : application/json" -d "[{\"cmd\":\"GetDevInfo\",\"action\":1}]" "https://#IP#/cgi-bin/api.cgi?user=#username#&password=#password#"Under devinfo look for the field "name":And you can set it to a pre-programmed preset say 2, usecurl -s -k -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d "[{\"cmd\":\"PtzCtrl\",\"action\":0,\"param\":{\"channel\":0,\"id\":2,\"op\":\"ToPos\",\"speed\":32}}]" "https://ip_of_cam/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=PtzCtrl&user=USER&password=PASSWORD"
@joseph_1979 Thank you for your reply. That's interesting. Could I set parameters like PtzCtrl rotation to a variable, something like 90 degrees? Or have it return the current rotation value?
