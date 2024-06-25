Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
New camera, most recent client v8.15.7, tried hardware decoding on and off (off gives me a black Reolink viewer screen). Can only stream video in fluent mode. I have one of these cameras at my home and turning off the decoding fixed my problem. It's not working for this camera I set up at my girlfriend's home.BTW,I am using an HP laptop, WIN10 (fully updated) to stream the video. Display card is an Intel HD Graphics 3000...Any suggestions?DAVE
@user_837984829792417_837984829792417 Try to install DirectX redist.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!