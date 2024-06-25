Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I am looking at a wireless camera system and it appears the totally wireless cameras don’t connect to any NVR. The wireless cameras that do connect to the NVR or the RnL12W (wifi 6) are the cameras that need a power supply and therefore not totally cable free. if you want use the totally wireless cameras (battery/solar) then they connect to your home wifi taking your data stream. any advice as I can get 2 cams PoE but need 2 totally wireless !!!!
@petegib_837719812001983 Have a look at https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1dk9w9k/reolink_app_v446_released_nvrs_now_support/
