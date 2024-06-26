Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Re: Unable to access Reolink IP cams from different VLANHave read through this thread but it's quite old and there has been some firmware changes since. Plus I'm using the PoE doorbell and a Unifi router with USG (not OPSense, whatever that is).My issue:I can access the doorbell initially on my main LAN (192.168.0.x), however when I then (via PC app) go and adjust the network settings to be static IP and on a different VLAN subnet (192.168.20.x, which I use for IoT devices or cameras), I can no longer access the doorbell/camera.The camera does take on that static IP (I can see it in the IP list on my Unifi), however I can't access the camera at all and I can't even ping it.Have to then resort to hard resetting it so that I can get it back onto the main LAN to access it.I also have no firewalls currently running that block anything.So I'm at a loss. I read from about 5 years ago this issue arose due to FW's issues with reolink cameras, but would have thought that's resolved by now as I'm running latest firmware (hardware version DB_566128M5MP_P, config version v3.0.0.0, Firmware version v3.0.0.3215_2401262241).Any help would be appreciated.
@user_838197611200748_838197611200748 Read my threads in https://community.reolink.com/topic/6726/unable-to-access-reolink-ip-cams-from-different-vlan
