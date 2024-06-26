Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have uploaded reolinkapp - client app it will not allow me to connect to cameras login failed despite corect login I’m really starting to regret purchasing Reolink no support - when you do get through to Reolink they are unhelpful and as useless as a chocolate teapot any help on here I have tried everything!!!
@perriswood_823958003458250 Which cameras did you purchase? Are you using the recent Windows client v8.15.7?If WIFI follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900004582323-How-to-Initially-Set-up-Reolink-WiFi-Cameras-via-Reolink-Client-With-LAN-Port-and-Without-Voice-Prompt-New-Client/#:~:text=Launch%20Reolink%20Client%2C%20and%20click,does%20not%20show%20up%20immediately.And if you have the Android client, then follow https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000518883-How-to-Add-Reolink-Camera-or-NVR-to-Reolink-App/
