I had 2 older E1 Outdoor HW Version IPC 523SD8. They worked perfectly. One unit wa[censored] by a baseball, the othe by a branch. So I started out trying to use the E1 Pro Outdoor. The audio was impossible to correct. Spent 10 days with frustration dealing with customer support. Finally sent them back. I ordered 2 E1 outdoors. I see they now have a new HW version IPC 566SD85MP. well the audio sounds like the camera is under water. I have reset the unit... also loaded the latest firmware... and still no luck. Any suggestions?Anyone know where I can order the older HW version?Thanks in advance
@jmulls_307159895634091 I confirm that I have the same audio issue with E1 Zoom and E1 OD Pro. Lately I got an RLC811WA and the audio was merely similar to the E1. It was improved a bit through a new fw but cannot be improved further. They need to improve the microphone circuitry or at least leave the same cct implemented on RLC511WA, Trackmix, DUO 2, etc.
@joseph_1979 Really shocking that they come out with newer... yet they get worse. Everyone that has them for sale has no idea what HW version they have... so the duo 2 has good audio? That may be the path I choose
