Hello,Is it possible to charge the camera (Ranger PT) with a powerbank? (It's to avoid disconnect thé caméra)Thanks
@denisvandendaele_832654132302042 Have a look at https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/wlechu/solar_panels_and_power_banks/
Thanks, will try this solution. Should work. I'm in low exposure of solar for my panel that's why I was thinking of a backup solution to recharge it full then let the solar panel work
