Hello, I have the Reolink TrackMix Wifi. I have it set up showing on my app and in client. I downloaded OBS so I can live stream and can not get the rtsp to work. It just shows blank screen in OBS. I have all ports checked, I have tried every combination I can find for the rtsp format. I do not have a NVR, just straight to one camera. Any suggestions is greatly appreciated.
@user_839098243854575_839098243854575 You need to use the following URLs.For main:rtsp://admin:password @ ip_cam:554/h265Preview_01_mainFor sub: rtsp://admin:password @ ip_cam:554/h264Preview_01_subDelete spaces before and after @. Check out this link https://reolink.com/blog/stream-ip-camera-to-youtube/
