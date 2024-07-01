Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
There are no IPv6 support on NVR and POE camera.If the dual IP stack is vulnerable for Reolink, just make an option to let us select single IPv4 or IPv6 to use.The networks are slowing transfer to IPv6 only in this country.I'm worried my investment become trash in the future!
@loonol_836090760433914 Submit your request to support. But rest assured that there are many years to come and we are still using IPv4. The US will be the last to be fully IPv6 :).For sure that this is on their list to implement. It's a question of priority.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!