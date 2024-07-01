Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello,I have a RLC-511 that was constantly rebooting. It varied between every couple minutes to several hours. I removed the camera and on my bench, it did the same thing. I replaced the camera on-site and that camera is fine, so I am confident it is not the CAT6 wiring. I managed to update the firmware on the RLC-511, and it seems stable now. Has anyone seen this behavior before? Perhaps firmware became corrupt? The camera is around 2 years old. Thanks.
@nmarques_360665167245526 I have the RLC-511WA for 3 years and never had any issue. You know what could be is moisture or corrosion in the reset [censored]on. Ensure that you protect it well. Spray and wrap it using weatherproof amalgamated tape.
