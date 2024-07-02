Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
client version V.8.15.7 I go to view camera and comes up in low definition, i switch to high definition and all is good , I switch to another camera to watch and its in low definition and need to switch it back to high definition , every time i switch back to previous camera i always need to switch to high definition even though i had it on high definition last time i viewed it, is there not a way so the cameras in client to stay on high definition ? with out not having to switch it to high definition every time i want to view it .
@noble64_240089957404909 So your client and the cameras are running on a different subnet. In this case the CLEAR mode is not stored after changing the view window. This is because the client uses the 3rd party P2P relay servers provided by AWS/Azure.
@joseph_1979 currently 11 cameras set up, 3 cameras on the same network as client pc and the 8 others are on different separate network, so if thats the case that'll explain why the 3 on the same network as the client can stay on high definition then ? any way of storing clear mode while on separate network?
