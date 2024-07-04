Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I'm thinking of getting this Vemer 230v / 12-24v 30 VA transformer for my Video doorbell (Wifi). I don't know much about electricals, but I've been reading the transformer can output as high as 32v under no load. Given the Video doorbell is rated to operate between 12 - 24v, am I going to risk damaging my doorbell if I wire it to the transformer's 24v terminals? 32v sounds awfully high for no-load conditions.Should I wire it to the 12v / 15VA output terminals instead to be safe? Thank you for the advice.
@user_841046221082755_841046221082755 it should work on both. If the distance between camera and transformer is several meters away then I will connect it to the 24V output.
@joseph_1979 Yes the transformer will be several meters away - I'll try the 24v.Thanks!
