Hey, everyone!The Argus 3 Ultra has always been a favorite among users for its sleek and compact design. And now, we are excited to introduce the Home Hub with 2x Argus 3 Ultra package! If you're looking for a user-friendly and budget-friendly security system that doesn't take up much space, this is it!Check out the awesome features:1️⃣ Wireless, Compact, and Easy to Use: The Home Hub and Argus 3 Ultra are designed to be small, simple, and hassle-free. No need for complicated wiring! Just manage your cameras through the Home Hub on the Reolink App.2️⃣ 4K Color Footage Day & Night: The Argus 3 Ultra delivers stunning 4K high-definition video quality. You can access live feeds and playbacks of high-definition main streams through the Home Hub on the Reolink App.3️⃣ Expandable System Up to 8 Reolink Devices: The Home Hub is compatible with up to 8 cameras, including Reolink PoE cameras, Plug-in Wi-Fi cameras, and the latest battery-powered Wi-Fi cameras. This allows you to expand your home security system according to your needs.Note: The 5-month battery life is based on recording up to 300 seconds of motion-triggered footage per day and requires the Home Hub for low standby power consumption. The latest camera firmware is also necessary.Upgrade your home security with the Home Hub Argus 3 Ultra Package!https://reolink.club/HomeHubSeries-COM7What cameras would you like to see in future Home Hub packages? Tell us in the comments below!
