My Argus PT Ultra is setup for 24/7 recording to my SD card. However, an animal got into the garage bin. So, having 24/7 recording I went to playback and did not detect anything. In fact, the recording stopped at 11:33pm on 24-05-07 and started recording again at 5:08 am the following day. Apparently, it has been doing this in the past couple of days. Does the camera go into sleep mode, even though it is recording 24/7? All the settings are correct. Recording [censored]on for 24/7 is turned on and timers are all set for 24 hrs., 7 days. The Sd card is working and the red and blue lights are on. I called Reolink and they informed me that other customers were having the same problem. I was told to max the sensitivity to max (100 %) under PIR motion sensor. At the time it was at 58 %. I was informed to monitor it for 24-72 hrs. Albeit, no change! Any suggestions would greatly be appreciated. Thank you. Blueflyer
@blueflyer49_779987971661962 You cannot have continuous recording on battery cam due to battery draining fast. So the detection is based on PIR which has a max range of about 10m if sensitivity is set to max. This means that only the PIR circuit is consuming current from the battery. Once motion is detected it will start the application to analyse object and start recording and send email/push notification. So I propose you to set the pir sensitivity to 98 and set the sensitivity of the other objects say to 60 or 70. You need to tune the best settings. Remove any motion or other from push or email as you will be bombarded with messages. Just tag pet, persons and vehicle.
