As several users already requested, an API should be available to modify the different detection types (person/vehicle/animal/motion).e.g: as demanded here Re: Reolink Camera API User Guide_V8 (Updated in April 2023)I do have a camera which monitors the entrance to the garden: When the kids are playing outside, or when I am mowing the lawn, I am drowning in alerts. Currently I have built in a switch to cut the power supply but this causes hundreds of errors in my home automation ("camera unreachable") and in many-cases I forget to turn it on again.It would basically allow the "next level of schedules" from simple time based (off during daytime, on at night) to smart control ("turn detection off, when I am at home", "turn off when the patio door is open" etc.) and safeguard, it is on when needed.This really is a feature that has been asked for in several posts and currently only seems to be "influenceable" using the app, but not via API and thereby not usable with any common home automation system.
