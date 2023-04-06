Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi all， We know that the demand for home automation is vast. Our goal is to develop a Reolink ecosystem that incorporates home automation in the long run. We provide you with the camera API user guide, and we also would like to know about your project! Please feel free to tell us where you plan to use them. Let us hear your ideas Link to the latest Reolink Camera API User Guide: http://bit.ly/3nF4mB5. This guide contains instructions on how to use and integrate the API effectively. This is also a simple and straightforward reference manual. It has all the information needed to use the API and detailed information about functions, return types, parameters, etc. It also provides tutorials and sample support. What‘s New
Hooray! Here also comes the good news. Many users have requested Webhook support for AI detection of third-party integration. Our tech team is working on this project. If you have any requests, please share them with us to make our work better.----------------------------------------Updated: We have added some privacy terms in v8. The link above is updated.
@reolink-fiona Will the webhooks be available for doorbells and trackmix cameras? Great news btw!
@reolink-fiona I'm looking with interest the new doorbell, but webhooks will be available in doorbell too? It's mandatory for me to get a doorbell that can be integrated with home assistant!
I want to trigger the White light with an API command, just turn it on and off! I can trigger the White Light when my house alarm is triggered.Same for the alarm/sirene.
Would be nice also to have 2-Way Audio via API if possible. Thanks!
Any chance they will implement MQTT?
Hello,would it‘s be possible to get an output about the ‚smart detection‘ via the API?It seems that at the moment just a motion are going over the APIThanks
hi @Reolink-Fiona, i deeply regret that in the v8 version of the API guide of April 2023, there some newer commands are still missing from some cameras : DOORBELL
from newer Doorbell firmware ( v3.0.0.1859 ) :
TRACKMIX
RLC-823A_16X :
Can we have a new update of the guide with these commands.Thanks in advanceRegardsEDIT : add new commands
FYI, i contribute (aka mnpg or mnpg_fr -on reddit-) in the development of the Reolink plugin, with jezza34000 -his author-, for the french home automation called Jeedom. This plugin is free and right now -april 2023-, we have more than 800 installs. i bring my modest contribution to starkillerOG for the official Reolink HA plugin and also i have a github repo, as mnpg, that contains official documentations and unofficial detailled documentations of the reolink cameras for sharing my knowledge with other reolinkers since 2020.
Request adding the Reolink Floodlight to the HTTP API.
hi, I have the 820A dome - I'd love to be able to hook into its vehicle detection.
Hello, I would like to integrate my Reolink cameras to smart home. The problem is, that Reolink API works via POST method only and my smart home (Loxone - one of biggest in segment in Europe) supports only GET method for input. Do you think, it would be possible to use GET method too for getting states in future? Thank you!
Is there a way of getting the times for each type of alarm (human/vehicle) on a specific date, using the API? - the info that is shown as lines at the bottom of the screen i Playback mode./Lars
@lars_455575943418087 There is no function in the API_v8 doc which allows you to list the alarms generated on a particular date. Maybe you can make a request to Reolink support to include it in the future releases of their API.
I just wanted to say thank you for the updated Reolink Camera API User Guide. I've been using your cameras for a few years now, and I've always been impressed with the quality of your products and the level of support you provide.The new API guide is very comprehensive and easy to follow. I was able to quickly find the information I needed to integrate my Reolink cameras with my home automation system.I'm particularly excited about the new Webhook support for AI detection. This will allow me to trigger automations based on events like motion detection or person detection.I'm looking forward to seeing what other great features you'll add to the API in the future.Thanks again for a great product and a great API!
My goal is to create a notification system that will alert me when the USPS truck stops at my mailbox is which is currently monitored by a RLC-810A camera. I'm hoping to somehow tie into the Survellance system that identifies when a vehicle passes (or ideally stops) next to my mailbox and then using perhaps Google's Vision API (or something similar) to identify the USPS truck by its logo. Then once the USPS truck has been identified as being next to my mailbox, to send an email alert that there might be snail mail in my mailbox.Any help would be appreciated.Here's a result of using Google Vision with a snapshot of a USPS truck next to my mailbox:
@user_734401640206535_734401640206535 Bro, I have been thinking of this for a long time. To load a picture of the object and once this object matches the one being analysed by the camera, a specific high priority message is forwarded to the user. I think we are asking too much at this point in time and hope one day it shall be implemented. Today on Reolink cameras we don't have facial detection and recognition and neither number plate recognition. However, this may be implemented by forwarding the stream to an AI cloud service which can offer such a service as per your article.
@Reolink-Fiona, Thank you for posting the API Guide!I'm trying to see the video stream for the first time from the firefox web browser.Using the mpegts.js video player (see TODO) to load the video stream as:// see https://const player = mpegts.createPlayer({ type: 'flv', isLive: true, url: 'MY_CAMERA_URL'});player.attachMediaElement(document.getElementById("video-stream"));player.load();player.play();Firefox fails with a CORS error:Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource atMY_CAMERA_URL.(Reason: CORS header Access-Control-Allow-Origin missing). Status code: 200.How can I configure the camera CORS?
@rui-godinho-lopes_709100408737905 Is there any specific reason for using Firefox browser to stream from cam? Can you enter with https (assuming you enabled https on camera) and check whether you can watch live and playback?
@joseph_1979 using the web application built-in in the camera firmware works fine in Firefox.What I want to build is my own web application, where I can directly see the video from the camera (and also invoke the API directly from the web browser). Everything should work as-is if the camera firmware had a way to configure CORS. So what I'm asking is whether that feature is already built-in in the firmware, and how can I configure it? If that feature does not exist, I want to make a plea to have it
Thank you for sharing your goals for home automation and the Reolink Camera API User Guide. I am excited to see and how you continue to develop this ecosystem and provide users with more options for integrating their Reolink cameras into their smart homes.I am also interested in learning more about your users' projects and how they are using the Reolink Camera API. Please encourage your users to share their ideas and projects with you so that you can continue to improve the API and make it even more useful for them.
