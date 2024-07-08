Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
A couple of small improvements could make the trackmix more versatile, blurring caused by camera motion could be fixed by allowing a semi-manual focus option (or fix the focus whilst the camera is panning so it doesn't try to auto-focus whilst moving), preset positions could be available to select on the full-screen live view, facility to limit vertical angle same as horizontal, and an option to limit or fix the percentage zoom of the second lens would be great.
@user_798408209101051_798408209101051 Kindly submit your requests to support on support @ reolink . comThe more requests they receive the more we see such features being implemented.
