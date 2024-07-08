Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Having sound problems with NVR RLN8-410 I can just about hear sounds from external speaker even with speaker to my ear this is with All volumes turned fully up have seen on forums that you have to have screen resolution as got to be either 1920*1080 or 1080*720 monitor resolution but still can only bearly hear anything this is with a monitor that’s got no speakers built in monitor has a audio out jack on back of NVR
@nosey_830903815241951 What is the fw version of your NVR? Go to their Download Center and check that you have the most recent fw.
