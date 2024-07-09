Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I recently took receipt of a CX410 excited by the F1.0 and 1/1.8" sensor. However, when I come to the display settings I cannot find the exposure settings like in others. Specifically I want to set a minimum shutter speed for day and night. I have looked everywhere and cannot find the setting. Surely they have not excluded this key setting for such a camera?
@user_842978421846157_842978421846157 I don't have this camera in my ecosystem. If you didn't find them under DISPLAY then there isn't any such setting. You may wish to request support on support @ reolink . Com
@joseph_1979 that was my fear!
