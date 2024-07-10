Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have a Duo 3 POE camera and I cannot disable push notifications via the app. Even when the button is turned grey in the app and notifications should be disabled the camera is still sending me push notifications for every detection. I tried to restart the camera but it does not change anything.Can someone help ?Thanks
@user_815308834750654_815308834750654 Try to restore the camera.
@joseph_1979 thank you but how do I do that ?
