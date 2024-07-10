Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Audio from the internal microphone of my RLC-510A sounds like someone at the bottom of a large barrel with a mouth full of marbles as heard on a badly tuned single side-band receiver. Also, it appears no effort was made to reduce wind noise. Have any of you tried to bypass the mic by adding an external one. If so, could you please let me know what type you used (ie: typical phantom powered computer mic, dynamic mic, etc) and any problems that you encountered. Thank you very much.PeterWindows 10, Reokink v8.15.7
