Hello,I installed an Argus 3 pro. While looking at the stream from iPhone app, I can see that if I put myself within detection range the person icon shows up, meaning I've been detected. However, no alert is pushed and the siren doesn't sound until I'm move significantly closer to the camera (PIR sensitivity set to max), which kind of defeats the purpose of a camera claiming 10 meters detection range.Why does the app "sees me" but the camera does not? In case you're wondering: yes, the camera has good wifi signal and yes it's installed at a proper angle and height (again, the app does show that a person's been detected). Seems to me like alert and siren are just old fashion PIR detection while "smart detection" is only for when you're looking through the app. Am I wrong?Thank you!
@user_843392756887721_843392756887721 On battery cams, detection is based on PIR which has a max range of 10m. Max detection is when crossing the PIR rather than approaching it. I did explain this in another reply and you may search for it.Only the WIFI and the PIR circuits are drawing current until the PIR detects an object. Once PIR is triggered it starts the application which starts to identify the object, check if there is recording, check whether an email/push notification is to be send, etc. So it takes some time. Sometimes if the object passes quickly across its FOV, it will not be recorded. Set the PIR sensitivity to 98 and smart detection of human to 75.
