I have a Reolink GO Plus with the solar panel. I'd like to use it for a timelapse. I'm aware of the timelapse function which records to the SD card but I'd like to be able to receive a photo to either the email or FTP on a regular schedule. Despite reading thorough multiple Reolink manuals, I can't set it up - the camera seems to be missing this option. Is there any alternative which would allow me to achieve this functionality ?
@jamac_843737527755005 On battery cams only on alert you can get a photo through email setup. There is no option to get a photo at regular interval.On dc powered and poe cams it is possible through email and ftp as illustrated in https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000473166-How-Can-I-Set-the-Camera-Send-out-an-Image-at-Interval/
