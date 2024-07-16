Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,I have a pair of RLC-410W. I recently upgraded to firmware v3.0.0.2356_23062002. Ever since the upgrade, the night time quality is really bad. Unusable. I couldn't understand why, until I realized the "3D DNR" setting is gone. When I bought the camera, one of the main reasons is for 3D DNR. It's not right that you took this feature away. Can I get back 3D DNR in a new firmware update please? Or, can I download the my old firmware to get it back please?You can see from my comment history that I am a very happy and positive customer. Also, I was thinking of buying a pair of RLC-520WA, but if Reolink chooses to not support products, and their products lose features, then they will lose me as a customer.We had some night time package thefts, so 3D DNR is a feature we miss. Thank you for your help.
@workoholicspam_335979423842535 I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . Com
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!