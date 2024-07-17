Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi !Shortcut is a great idea and am happy this now included into the Reolink app, but this could be even better if this could be integrated directly for working into iOS and his shortcut app. This could be useful for activate them directly through an iOS shortcut or with Siri and would be perfect for create automation with our iPhone, based for example, on our current location.
@johnny2064_368119747915946 Agree. We did suggest this in a survey on shortcuts (previously named scene mode). I suggest you to submit your proposals to support on support @ reolink . Com
@joseph_1979 Ok, I will send my proposal directly to support, thanks
