Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Good day.We would like to address a recent concern that arose when a user noticed that the RLN36 was listed as "discontinued" on the official website in the Australian regions, sparking a heated discussion. Today, we want to clarify that there are no plans to discontinue the RLN36 in any region or country. The "discontinued" status was was a result of a temporary stock shortage and the need to adjust the layout of our official website.In response to the high demand, we are restocking the RLN36 stock for Australia, and have reopened the navigation bar and product page, so that Australian users can select the "Notify Me" option to subscribe to product restock notifications. For users in other regions, if the inventory is shown, you can proceed with regular purchases without any concerns.Furthermore, you don't have to worry about after-sales support if the model were to be discontinued. Our warranty coverage starts from the date of purchase, providing a 2-year warranty for new devices and 1 year for refurbished ones. In other words, even if a model is discontinued, the warranty still covers it. For details on confirmed discontinued models, refer to the images below or visit: https://reolink.club/DiscontinuationNotice-COM7Feel free to ask us if you have any questions. We are here to help you!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!