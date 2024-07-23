Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
We are thrilled to announce that the Reolink Go Ranger PT has won the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2024! With exceptional performance and a robust design for the wild, this camouflage PT camera provides a 360° view at 2K resolution. Recognized by the prestigious iF Design Award, it represents design excellence and innovation worldwide.We are grateful for this recognition and will continuously strive to provide you with better designs and products.Discover more about the award-winning Go Ranger PT: https://reolink.club/gorangept-COM
