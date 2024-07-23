Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello,I have read that battery powered cameras is now supported on NVRs.I have a RLN8-410 NVR with N7MB01 hardware. I recently updated the NVR firmware with the latest version to support battery powered cameras.My Argus 3 Pro camera is on the list of the supported cameras (https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000602543-Introduction-to-Hardware-Versions-of-Reolink-NVRs/). Hardware is BIPC_566MIX16M35C10E4MP and is scheduled to be supported at end of July.Do you have any ETA about the release of the updated firmware ? Is it possible to try it out early ? Or do some beta tests for you ?Thanks,Best Regards,
@gingerm0nkey_681484548567288 I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . Com.
Thanks @joseph_1979 for the suggestion. @gingerm0nkey_681484548567288 You may start a request for troubleshooting via https://support.reolink.com/requests/
