Dear all,I have an old chime (see photo) but I do not kow where I should attach the jumper cable and I also dont know what exactly I see on the photo.Could anyone please help me out?
@user_847287387496638_847287387496638 that's the transformer. So input to the transformer is mains 240V AC and the output varies between 8 and 12V. I do not know the VA of the transformer and if it is less than 12VA you might have an issue to power up the doorbell. It is recommended to have transformer with an output of 24VA. I cannot see the solenoid to activate the chime. Could it be in another box? If you find it you need to bypass it ...trans and out.
