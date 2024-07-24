Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I've bought a NVR 36CH some days ago but I miss a feature. With my old DVR it was very simple to replay a record of a specific alarm by filters. In this NVR, for what I can see, I can filter and search by IO Alarms only inside the NVR interface but the mobile app doesn't provide this feature. Am I missing something? This feature is in roadmap? It could be very useful if, as in my case, you have and input device (for example a simple doorbell) that trigger the IO and you need to see quickly what happened without read the date/time inside the push notification or email alert and search it manually.
@user_847784468504826_847784468504826 I don't have this NVR. You may contact support on support @ reolink . com.
