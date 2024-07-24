Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
I was looking to buy another cctv system from reolink 2 mounts ago and in my mind was should I wait another mount maybe the price will go a bit down, unfortunatley for me prices goes up. this mount I checked again and prices goes up with £100 more than the last mount and I don't understant why is going up like that even if is a 2 year product. they start to take a piss with their products and i.m thinking to go with a different brandfrom the day 1 when I see the increase prices I look on website for any deals with no luck
@neckulay_302639450382509 Try their deals on their website.https://reolink.com/flash-sale/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwzIK1BhAuEiwAHQmU3mnWkcB2IZWr_ZDTsc9VKYwgVju-7HJMdCYPlFndfwbuodvBgPYQZxoC-rYQAvD_BwE
