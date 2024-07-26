Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello everyone, we have decided in favour of a Reolink instead of a Vigi and do not regret this choice. The TrackMix PoE camera is basically great, especially in terms of resolution. However, there are some things that are a bit annoying and where other manufacturers such as TP-Link or TrendNet (our old camera) are better.
Does the community think that Reolink will respond to such improvements? There have been discussions about OSD in particular for a long time and nothing has happened.BR Tim
@tw98 As for the Reolink watermark, you can remove it by disabling the watermark under DISPLAY. And for the FTP, you have to select which stream (Fluent, balance and clear) shall be ftped.For the other requests, I suggest you to submit them to support on support @ reolink . com
