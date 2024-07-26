Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Ich sende die Videoaufnahmen von der Kamera E1 Outdoor per E-Mail auf ein E-Mail-Konto. Die Videos werden nach 20 Sekunden abgeschnitten. Damit steht nicht mehr die ganze Aufzeichnung zur Verfügung. Gibt es eine Möglichkeit in den Einstellungen das die gesamte Videolänge versendet wird?I send the video recordings from the E1 Outdoor camera via email to an email account. The videos will be cut off after 20 seconds. This means that the entire recording is no longer available. Is there a way in the settings to send the entire video length?
@user_836084328157403_836084328157403 Yes, they are limited by file size and cannot be changed. Recall that there is size limitation too at the email server.A better option would be to ftp them to an ftp server if you don't have an NVR or an HA. This is what I do.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!