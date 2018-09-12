Reolink updates
I have my camera set to lowest sensitivity over night but when it rains I get constant alarms all night
Hi, may I know what's the model of your camera? If it is not the battery-powered camera, the camera identifies the motion via the two frames(before and after) comparing, so the rains will trigger the false alerts. We suggest you may set the motion detection area to check, refer to Set up Motion Area on Reolink Client.
@carl_31331526639 I have the same issue (false alarms while raining). Setting a restricted detection area doesn't help since it also rains in it:-(
My camera is a RLC-411WS
