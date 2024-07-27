Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have been using a RLN36 NVR with 10 Reolink cameras some time now and I am very satisfied with it. Most of my cameras are PoE types, some are WiFi. Since they are all on the same local network as the NVR, installation was a breeze. However, I have also got 3 Reolink cameras on another network, in another location, saving their recordings on sd cards. I would also like to save images from these remote cameras on the NVR, by opening up remote acces through port forwarding on the router. This means I will have three IP adresses for three Reolink cameras that are not on the same local network as the NVR. How can I make the RLN36 recognise these cameras? Are there some manual settings that I can enter, or maybe a configuration file that I can edit manually? Pierre
@pierre-gielen_288801745879289 NVR and cams have to be on same subnet.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!