I was falsely banned on the Reolink Reddit Forum for "threatening a moderator" by making a hypothetical statement, assuming they are discriminating against my mental condition, should they continue to argue with my preferences of not wanting to see annoying pop ups, such as these, in the Reolink App. As a paying customer of Reolink, I should have a right to post constructive feedback on all official channels of Reolink, such as the /r/reolinkcam group. I was essentially banned for hypothetically accusing the moderator of being a bigot if this person continues to argue with me about my preferences of not wanting to see this pop ups, as they stem from having a mental disorder.Instead of being told that my feedback is very valuable, I was basically told that my complaints don't actually matter, because "you're the only one" complaining about it, or that "it's a you problem". How rude and disrespectful is that to tell a paying customer just because they wish to share their feedback? Me telling someone that you are going to report them should only be perceived as a "threat" if they have something to hide. In this case, mblaser does, because all of their comments on this post have now been deleted. Good thing I have records of the post below:Notice how this person accuses me right of the bat of "ban evasion". The previous user complaining about this issue that was suspended by Reddit was not actually banned by this group. So even if I was also the Chic_samara98 user below, I would not be committing ban evasion for the /r/reolinkcam group. So mblaser instead proved my assumptions true by continuing to be hostile and ban me it was revealed that my complaints about this issue with the app actually stem from a mental disorder that I can't actually help. So therefor, I was discriminated against for expressing such opinions that I received so much disrespectful backlash from.If nothing gets done about this issue after raising it now, I will just have to assume that Reolink itself does not care about their customers, and has representatives that discriminate against persons with autism by intentionally downplaying and marginalizing their complaints, and now banning anyone that complains at all. You can't even post anything negative about Reolink on /r/reolinkcam without getting banned.
@user_787611872723133_787611872723133 You have the full rights to provide positive and negative feedback as long as they are not offensive. Here we suggest ideas and improvements but it is Reolink to decide whether to implement or not. They have their strategies.Personally the ads don't affect me at all. If they do I just simply ignore. They are on the main menu of the application which I seldom select. So I do not see this as an issue. I am a customer like you and on this issue I can't help. So I suggest you to take it up with Reolink Support.
