I have an RLC823A, patrol feature disabled. I set one monitor point, and auto-return to monitor point is selected. Thus, the camera stays pointed at one spot day and night, moves to track any motion, but after a period of no motion returns to the monitor point.I'm asking if its possible currently to do two things:1) I would like it to stay on one point during the day (same as above, with tracking and autoreturn), but a different point during the night. I see no way to do that.2) Similar but slightly different, I'd like to set up two different patrols, and the camera patrols one set of points during the day, and a different set of points during the night.Are either of these possible currently, and if not, please consider a feature request? I know a fair number of other similar cameras support this.Note - I use both the reolink app, and the desktop client. Whichever is closer to hand.Best,Jay West
@j-west_762371794632908 I don't have this model. I suggest you to contact support on support @ reolink . Com
