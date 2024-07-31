Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello all. I have 3 reolink cameras (2 RLC-81PA and a RLC-843A). They are connected to a TP link POE switch and a synology NAS NVR which handles the recording and notifications. I can still access the cameras through the reolink android ap because I use the ap for the camera settings and not the synology surveillance station camera settings. At Different times one of both of the RLC-81PA will show disconnected through the reolink ap. I can still see the cameras through the synology surveillance station and i'm still getting motion notifications and the recording is continuing. I have to physically disconnect the network cable from the switch and reconnect it and the cameras are back online through the ap but i shouldn't have to do that every day. I wouldn't even worry about it but since the reolink ap is where i access my camera settings it makes it very annoying.anybody else having the same issue?
