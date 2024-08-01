Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Fix the siren (and zoom) API issue with the E1 series cameras firmware! This way they can be utilized in HA a massive selling force for reolink hardware. Add “patrol mode” to the firmware for the Trackmix camera. That camera and the associated MSRP are worthy of the feature without impacting sales of the 823 series cameras.Both should be extremely easy and quick to install implement making the fine lineup of reolink products even better.
@chris_828172529791192 Agree. I suggest you to submit your request to support on support @ reolink.com. The more requests they get the more we see them implemented.
