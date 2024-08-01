Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Any one know how to keep tiny ants out of your outdoor cameras? I have a Go PT Plus that I think is junk now and I don't want to loss any more to ants nesting inside of them.
@buckshotlee_479224852648083 Try to install an external IR illuminator.
